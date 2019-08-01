OLEAN — Students enrolled in the Summer STAR Program have been hard at work throughout the month of July, and the 226 youths are ready for their public debut in all sorts of ways.
The annual summer program allows youths Pre-K through seventh grade to enjoy learning about topics other than what’s available during the school year. Students have been busy learning about such subjects as robotics, music, yoga, swimming and Olean history.
Most will tout what they’ve learned on Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Olean High School lobby and auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
“We’d love to have everyone come,” said Lesley Patrone, who has run the program for more than 30 years with her husband, Nick. “The kids have worked really hard.”
The theater class, which every youth has been able to partake in, will be performing Frozen Jr. But that’s not all that’s going on.
Those enrolled in videography will be demonstrating their efforts in the lobby of the auditorium with the videos that they’ve produced.
The robotics class has built a photo booth, which looks like an ice castle, so people can take photos of themselves. They’ve also made robots which will demonstrate the skills of the youth who made them by having a snowball fight in the lobby.
THE JOURNALISM class, however will be anxiously awaiting the Sunday edition of the Olean Times Herald, which will showcase what they’ve been doing. Their articles will be featured on page one of the C section.
Maddax King, Tyler Miller, Iraya Prosser, Isabelle Redding, Lily Todd and Stephen Wiltse have spent the month of July learning about basic English language skills, according to their instructor Paula Bernstein.
Just like in years past, they also had the opportunity to talk to Olean Times Herald City Editor Danielle Gamble, who came to the class early in the session to discuss journalism and explain how to develop an article.
How do I interview someone? What do you do everyday? What’s the best way to ask a question? These were all queries she answered about the newspaper business.
“As someone who cares very much about education and the future of journalism, it was heartening to speak to the bright budding reporters at the STAR program,” Gamble recounted. “Those kids asked tougher questions than I do, but it was still a lot of fun to answer them.”
According to Bernstein, each of them were excited to proceed with their writing, and they hope Olean Times Herald readers enjoy their articles, which will include topics of their choosing. Stories will focus on the STAR forensics class, entrepreneurship they learned to host a book sale, an underwater ballet class and a “man on the street” article interviewing some of the youngest in the program.
Bernstein also noted one young man in the journalism class is the grandson of Olean Times Herald sports columnist Chuck Pollock.
“I think it will be a competition as to how many lines each has in the paper that day,” Bernstein laughed.