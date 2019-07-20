OLEAN — You won’t find “parklet” in Webster’s Dictionary, but now you can find it on Whitney Avenue in the city of Olean.
Wikipedia describes a parklet as “a sidewalk extension that provides more space and amenities for people using the street.” Taking advantage of small spaces within an urban area, it can provide a place to stop and relax — or in the case of Olean, a place to play.
Trailhead Parklet, the city’s first, was officially opened Friday under a hot July sun with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, who thanked KaBoom! nonprofit and the Wilson Foundation for contributing grant funding toward the project. He also expressed thanks to city departments.
“The city is fortunate to have the staff of our community development department, the public works department who worked together to add another attraction to Walkable Olean, our first urban parklet,” he told the crowd of about 25 city, county and state officials and officials with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.
Lee James, a congressional field representative with U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s office, read a recognition certificate, thanking the city for its “commitment to economic development and contributions to the local community.”
The parklet play equipment includes LED glow swings, oversized musical instruments, an outdoor ping pong table and a climbing wall made to resemble railroad ties, playfully mimicking the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad tracks that lie behind a newly-constructed wooden fence that acts as a barrier between Trailhead Parklet and the tracks.
The parklet was so named as it is located at the point where the Allegheny River Valley Trail runs across Jamestown Community College campus to North 12th and Wayne streets behind Country Fair.
The lot on Whitney Avenue was once the site of police headquarters where Aiello said he got a bicycle license when he was young, commenting on how much bigger the lot’s footprint had looked back then.
The lot has been vacant since the 1960s and was initially thought to be a possible location for a new farmer’s market during the pre-application process for the Downtown Revitilization Initiative, but was deemed unsuitable.
The cost of the $56,378 project included $28,000 for the play equipment and the $15,000 wooden fence between the parklet and the. It was funded with a $38,000 Play Everywhere Challenge grant from KaBOOM! and Built to Play Initiative grant from the Wilson Foundation. The city kicked in $10,400 of in-kind work by DPW staff and $7,800 from their budget.