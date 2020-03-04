OLEAN — Nominating petitions for election to the Olean Public Library Board of Trustees are available at the library for one position open on the board, due to the expiration of the term of office of Earl McElfresh.
Interested candidates must be qualified voters of the Olean City School District and have resided in the district for a period of at least one year immediately preceding May 5, 2020, the scheduled date of the election.
Nominating petitions must have a minimum of 25 legal signatures of registered voters within the school district. Completed petitions must be returned to the Olean Public Library on or before April 6 at 5 p.m.
The Library Board of Trustees meets a minimum of 10 times during the year on the third Wednesday of the month.
Applications to receive an absentee ballot for the May 5 Olean Public Library trustee election and budget vote are available at the Information Desk in the library.
Requests for applications may be made in person, by phone or by mail. Qualified voters of the Olean City School District who are unable to come to the Olean Public Library to vote because of work related activities, a medical condition or vacation may receive an absentee ballot.
For more information, call the Olean Public Library at 372-0200.