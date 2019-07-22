OLEAN — A driver was injured Saturday evening after being ejected from the vehicle that he was driving — both before and after it struck two other vehicles.
Olean City Police reported a vehicle operated by Timothy S. Newman, 32, of 1983 Godfrey Hollow Road, Olean, was northbound on South Union Street Saturday at 10:26 p.m. when he hit the raised curb between the northbound and southbound lanes as he approached the intersection at the traffic circle at State and Union streets.
A vehicle operated by Samuel E. Jobe, 35, of 316 W. Henley St., Olean, was traveling eastbound on West State Street and was struck by Newman’s vehicle as it was rounding the State and Union traffic circle.
Newman was ejected from his vehicle when it hit Jobe’s vehicle, and landed in the middle of the traffic circle at the roundabout.
Newman’s vehicle proceeded east on East State Street under it’s own power, then struck a vehicle operated by David J. Dwaileebe, 56, of 2097 Hillcrest Ave., Olean, while traveling westbound on East State Street.
Newman’s vehicle then proceeded across East State Street and struck the south wall of the Olean Municipal Building. No damage to the structure was visible on Sunday evening.
Newman was transported to Olean General Hospital by the Olean City Fire Department.
Newman was charged at 2:13 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, both unclassified misdemeanors, and seat belt violation; failure to yield the right of way; failure to keep right; failure to use designated lane; and imprudent speed, all infractions.
He was processed, released to a sober third party and due to appear in Olean City Court on July 30.