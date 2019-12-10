LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man has been sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court as a predicate felon to three years in state prison plus three years of post-release supervision, District Attorney Lori P. Rieman announced Sunday.
Brandon Blackshear, 36, presently incarcerated in the Cattaraugus County Jail, was sentenced to one-year concurrent for driving while ability impaired and was required to have an ignition interlock and his driver’s license revoked for one year for his conviction of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony and driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on Feb. 2, in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic drug and operated a motor vehicle while his ability to operate such motor vehicle was impaired by the use of a drug.
A Franklinville woman, Cassandra Milligan, 39, was sentenced as a predicate felon to 1 ½ to 3 years in state prison.
She was sentenced to one year concurrent for the misdemeanor charges for her conviction to first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony; fifth-degree welfare fraud, a class A misdemeanor; and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred on or about or between Nov. 22, 2015 and Feb. 1, 2016, in Olean, when the defendant stole property by committing a fraudulent welfare act and obtained public assistance.
Corey A. Warr, 41, of Olean, was sentenced to a term of one year in the County Jail for his conviction to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a class E felony. The incident occurred on April 23, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway when he knew that his license for operating a motor vehicle was suspended or revoked.
Bryce DeWitt, 31, of Allegany was sentenced to a term of three years’ probation and restitution for his conviction of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on or about July 17, when the defendant having no right to do so, intentionally damaged property of another person.
Trisha Ferdandez, 28, of Salamanca was sentenced to one year in the Cattaraugus County Jail for her conviction of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The incident occurred on or about Nov. 28, 2017, when the defendant attempted to possess a controlled substance.
Tyler Harding, 29, of Olean, was sentenced to time served for his conviction to fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony and restitution. The incident occurred on or about Jan. 18, when the defendant attempted to possess a controlled substance.
Marshall Vreeland, 25, of Allegany, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to second-degree criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on July 28, in the town of Allegany, when the defendant unlawfully entered a dwelling and intentionally disobeyed or resisted the lawful process or other mandate of the court. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10.
Anthony Krepps, 39, of Freedom, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors. The incidents occurred on March 21, and June 21, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance. He was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge on each and a mandatory state surcharge.
Michael Augusta, 35, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The incident occurred on Oct. 17, 2018, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant acted jointly and in concert with another and knowing and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021 upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
Kelly Towne, 40, of Gowanda, entered a plea of not guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor and Vehicle and Traffic Law violations. The incident occurred on June 2, in the town of Otto, when the defendant acted jointly and in concert with another, each aiding and abetting the other knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance. The matter was adjourned for motions.
Quade A. Haynes, 28, of Gowanda, pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child as a passenger, a class E felony; driving while intoxicated , a misdemeanor and vehicle and traffic law violations. The incident occurred on May 13, in the town of New Albion, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition with a child passenger who was 15 years old or younger. The case was adjourned for motions.