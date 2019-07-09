OLEAN — Olean Community Theatre is celebrating their 40th year of bringing live entertainment to the Southern Tier with “Titanic the Musical” this weekend, which they first performed in 2006.
“We wanted to pick a show that would give us the ability to really express the talent that’s in the area, that’s vocally demanding, and that would allow us to bring back as many people as possible,” said Minna Badanes, director of both the 2006 and the 2019 productions. “When we thought back over the shows that we’ve done over the years, ‘Titanic’ really stood out because the music is absolutely beautiful and perfect for a very large cast.”
Badanes and Tim Hollamby, producer and cast member who’s first show with the group was the 2006 production, went to work.
They spent hours looking over a 40-year collection of cast pictures that Badanes, who has been involved with OCT since the beginning in 1979, had accumulated. They came up with a 15-page list of names of every person they could identify in the hundreds of pictures. Hollamby reached out to everyone he could find on several platforms of social media.
“We wanted to bring back as many of our past and present performers as possible and we put out the call,” Badanes said.
The cast could include as many as 60 veteran and current cast members, who are “arriving from Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, the Buffalo area, and of course the Southern Tier,” said Badanes.
How do those several dozen singers and instrumentalists rehearse for the show when they’re so far-flung?
People coming in from a distance only have four days this week to rehearse, and local performers only had eight days over the last two weeks. Badanes considers it a “testament to these performer’s talents.”
One way they are able to do prepare quickly is because there is no choreography, blocking or sets to contend with.
“This is being done in a concert version, which means it’s like a staged reading,” Badanes explained. “We will be doing the dialogue and we will be performing all of the music, but it’s going to be performed as if it was a concert, so the performers will have scripts so they don’t have to memorize anything, which is one way we could do it in two weeks ... it’s going to be truly amazing.”
The two shows will be performed at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at the Portville Central School auditorium. Tickets are $14 for adults and $12 for seniors and youth under 18 and are available online at oleancommunitytheatre.com and at Studio 4 East in Allegany; Hollamby Agency in Portville; and Olean Chamber of Commerce. Tickets as available will also be at the door. The music director is Pat Waldron and the conductor is Ruth Fuller.
Olean Community Theatre is hoping to have their own theatre location where they can performs soon, as it was confirmed this week that OCT plans to purchase Temple B’nai Israel. Those in attendance at the performances this weekend will have the opportunity after the show to learn more about the anticipated purchase and to ask questions of OCT board members.