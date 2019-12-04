OLEAN — This year’s local ceremony of the Worldwide Candle Lighting, in memory of all children who have left too soon, will be returning to its original location in Lincoln Park at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The event is held in communities around the globe and is organized by The Compassionate Friends every year on the second Sunday in December, with candles lighted at 7 p.m. in every time zone.
Beth and Kathy Boser, the mother and grandmother of Noah Boser, who died in 2002 at the age of 7 months while in the care of a local daycare provider, have sponsored this local Olean ceremony for the past 18 years.
“We sponsor our local ceremonies because we feel others might like to join us in memory of a child who was special to them,” Kathy Boser said. “The children we mourn have died at all ages and from many different causes, but our love for them unites us. What better tribute to Noah and the other children in our communities who we so sorely miss.”
The candle lighting event in Olean is open to the general public. Because it will be held outside, participants are encouraged to dress warmly. Parents, grandparents, siblings, families and friends who would like to honor the memory of a child who left too soon are invited to bring a photograph or memento of their child to display during the memorial services.
Light refreshments will be available, and some candles will be provided.
The program will include music and poems, and children’s names will be read to coincide with candle lighting at 7 p.m., which will be held around the Children’s Memorial Tree located in the park.
Participants will also have an opportunity to place an ornament on the tree in memory of their child/children or a child who was special to them, if they have not already had an opportunity to do so.
Anyone who would like to participate in any way, are encouraged to contact the sponsors. For further information, please contact Kathy Boser at 904-1838 or kboser@sbu.edu.