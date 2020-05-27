OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union has awarded $1,500 in college scholarships to three high school seniors to help finance their college education — Madelyn Hoffman of Olean, Emmy Li of Allegany and Madison Smith of Allegany.
The students, who are members of Olean Area FCU, were chosen based on their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements.
“We are very pleased to award these scholarships to our hard-working young members,” said Stephen Foster, CEO. “It proves that the ‘people helping people’ philosophy of the credit union movement is alive and well within our community.”
In addition to the Olean Area FCU Scholarship, Allegany seniors Emmy Li and Madison Smith were also awarded scholarships through the Jamestown Credit Union Chapter and the New York Credit Union Association.