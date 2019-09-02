ISCHUA — If you missed the chance last month, you still have two opportunities this fall to attend events that highlight aviation and the Cattaraugus-Olean Municipal Airport.
The events are held in conjunction with the city of Olean, Mercy Flight and the Airport Support Group, and are the largest fundraisers for the facility.
“It started with the Full Moon Fly-in/Drive-in event on Aug. 16,” said Chris Napoleon, president of the group. “It continues with our annual pancake breakfast for all to attend on Sunday and ends with the fourth annual Halloween on the Hill.”
About 300 people are expected at the airport Sunday between 8 a.m. and noon, arriving at the airport in planes, vehicles, on tractors, by bicycle or walking. The breakfast is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. But the pancakes with real New York state maple syrup, made-to-order eggs, sausage, coffee and juice, are just one reason to attend.
“The pancake breakfast is not just for the flying community,” Napoleon said. “In fact, the event is supported by hundreds of community members who drive or ride in simply because they love airplanes and are excited to get up close to some interesting aircraft and helicopters.”
Around 30 aircraft, from vintage to modern, will be flying in from the New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.
Weather permitting, $40 helicopter rides will be available and Mercy Flight will also be on hand with the Bell 429 helicopter for the public to see and the crew will be available to answer questions about the helicopter and its operations.
Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the group’s projects supporting the airport, the highest-elevated airport in the state and the only paved airport in the county, with training and safety discussions and improvements to the airport.
Through the years, funds have been used for a crew courtesy car for pilots and their passengers to go into Olean; put doors on the snow equipment shed; and provided funding to paint the old T-hangars. They also facilitate tours with an emphasis on youth, oftentimes hosting school groups for a tour of the facility.
“The Olean airport is an asset to the full community in many ways beyond which most can see,” Napoleon said. He hopes the public will come out Sunday, get a great breakfast, and see for themselves.