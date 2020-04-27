OLEAN — The Olean Kennel Club has extended the application deadline to May 31 for their scholarship program, which awards a one-time $500 to a Twin Tiers-region student going into a post-secondary program for veterinary science, technology or similar pet care-related field.
The club offers this scholarship annually in memory of Olean Kennel Club members Jackie Maxwell and Norine Ryan, who lost their battles with cancer in 2012 and 2019, respectively. OKC’s scholarship fund has awarded more than $3,500 to date.
Criteria for the scholarship includes:
Student residency in McKean or Potter counties in Pennsylvania or Cattaraugus or Allegany counties in New York.
A student must be show letter of acceptance to, or are currently enrolled in an AVMA accredited vet, vet tech program or other pet related field of study, and two letters of recommendation.
The full application is available for download at OleanKennelClub.com.