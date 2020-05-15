ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University faculty members have honored two of their colleagues with awards of excellence for their efforts inside and outside the classroom.
Dr. Steve Nuttall, who has taught in St. Bonaventure’s Department of Philosophy for 39 years, was honored for Professional Excellence in Teaching.
Dr. Chris Stanley, a professor in the Department of Theology since 1999, was honored for Professional Excellence in Community Service.
“Since graduation from both SBU and Boston University Law — and with the benefit of hindsight and some more life experience — it has become clear to me that Dr. Nuttall’s commitment to his students is more serious, committed, and personal than all the other teachers and mentors I have had,” said Daniel Kerns, SBU Class of 2015.
Nuttall was lauded by former students for his “optimism and trust” in them and for his “practical and real-world” mindset in the classroom.
“While I graduated from St. Bonaventure 30 years ago, Professor Nuttall’s impact on my educational and legal career still resonates with me,” said Brian Bellavia, Esq., ’90.
Nuttall established the pre-law program when he came to SBU and has directed the program since. During that time, he has guided hundreds of students through the maze of taking LSATs and applying to law school.
Since 1994, Nuttall has served as adviser to SBU’s Mock Trial team, traveling with students to compete in roughly a half-dozen mock trial competitions each academic year at other colleges and universities.
“I have been aware for a number of years that Dr. Nuttall is a remarkable mentor to his students, but I was nonetheless somewhat overwhelmed … by the deep appreciation all of his students have for him,” said Dr. Barry Gan, a colleague of Nuttall’s for 36 years in the Department of Philosophy.
Gan nominated Nuttall for the award.
Nuttall earned his doctorate in philosophy (1991) and law degree (1983) from The Ohio State University. He is a member of the New York State Bar Association (since 1983), the American Association of University Professors, and the Northeast Association of Prelaw Advisors.
Stanley has been devoted to the community he’s come to call home for more than 20 years.
Linda Matthews, a retired professor of human services at JCC, has only known Stanley since 2017, but was so impressed with his dedication to making Olean a better place that she nominated him for the award. They met when Stanley formed the Citizens Action Network of Southwestern New York, which serves as a conduit for progressive social action in Olean and Allegany.
“While Chris has involved himself in national issues, he has a strong belief that we can be most effective by working locally and regionally,” Matthews said. “The Greater Olean community has benefitted from having Chris live among us. He is a wonderfully kind human being.”
For the past two decades, Stanley and his wife, Laurel, have been among the most visible community volunteers at Olean’s Warming House, the soup kitchen established by the university more than 40 years ago.
Dismayed about the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, Stanley helped form the Olean Area Coalition for Peace and Justice in 2003.
Upset with housing conditions for low-income tenants in Olean, he formed a Poverty and Housing Task Force that lobbia housing inspection bill to hold landlords accountable.
Stanley started the South Olean Renewal Project to focus attention on the needs of a poor neighborhood, and helped plan and install the South Olean Community Garden, the first of its kind in the city.
He served for six years as the education director for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and worked as a grass-roots volunteer and organizer for eight Democratic congressional candidates between 2004 and 2018.
Stanley is active at Olean’s Believers Chapel, where he’s done everything from leading young-adults and Bible study groups to preparing and delivering meals to new mothers and sick members of the congregation.
He earned his doctorate in religion from Duke University in 1990.