While voters across Cattaraugus County will be choosing the leadership this election that they are looking for in the upcoming years, there will be no choice in the towns of Olean and Portville elections.
In Olean, there are currently two positions open for Olean town councilman, with two incumbents running for the four-year terms.
John Artlip, deputy supervisor and council member since 1998, is unopposed for councilman on the Republican Party line.
Scott Zink, a councilman first elected for a one-year term in 2018 to fill a vacancy, is also running unopposed on the Republican line.
In the town of Portville, Supervisor Tim Emley is unopposed for his fifth two-year term on the Republican Party line. He was first elected in 2012.
Judith McClain, the incumbent town justice, is running for her third four-year term as a Republican.
There are two positions open for town councilman and two incumbents will remain to fill the spots.
Incumbent Todd Johnson is running for his second four-year term on the Republican line.
Thomas Rowe, first elected in 2018 for a one-year term to fill a vacancy, is also running unopposed for his first four-year term on the Republican Party line.