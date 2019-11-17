OLEAN — A quick response by Olean police prevented some burning leaves from becoming worse Sunday evening.
According to Steve Zlockie, acting lieutenant with the Olean Fire Department, Olean police were the first on the scene responding to a reported vehicle fire on South Eighth Street at approximately 5:47 p.m.
When they arrived, they discovered that it was not the vehicle, a red Pontiac Grand Prix, on fire, but the leaves beneath it.
“Basically just a car that had been running parked over some leaves,” explained Zlockie.
Responding officers put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, preventing the car from being damaged.
Upon arrival, firefighters hosed down the smoldering leaves as a precaution.
“That can go bad in a hurry, but they (the police) did a nice job with it,” said Zlockie.