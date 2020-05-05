OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance will be presenting a virtual dance recital on Friday at 7 p.m. on YouTube and Facebook.
This recital will be showcasing our seniors this year, and some of the dances they have been in, over the past couple years.
Seniors at NSD this season are Ally George from Portville Central School, Jillian Stevens from Olean High School and Ezelea Isaacs from Otto Eldred High School.
This show will be taking place instead of its scheduled 44th annual recital “Forces of Nature” which was scheduled to be held Friday and Saturday at Olean High School.
“I am completely heartbroken for all seniors, especially our dancers,” said NSD owner and director, Brittany Thierman. “I want nothing more than to give them their moment to shine on stage. Even though this won’t be the same in any way shape or form, it is one small thing we can do to highlight all of their accomplishments over their 10+ years dancing at NSD.”
To access the Senior Showcase, visit facebook.com/NSDOlean or NSD’s YouTube page. The showcase is free of charge to all viewers.
Thierman plans to reschedule the 44th annual recital for the future whenever it is deemed safe to do so.
For more information contact Brittany Thierman at nsdolean@gmail.com or 373-3330.