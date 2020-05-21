OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance (NSD) has announced a new program they will be offering starting June 1.
This program, designed to help “Growing The Dancer, Growing The Person,” is called LEAF, which will include content videos teaching dance, technique, workouts and personal development.
“Ever since closing our physical doors on March 17 we have found it to be true that what we offer is so much more than just a dance class,” said Brittany Thiermans, NSD owner and director.
“Kids and adults come to dance at NSD looking for a creative outlet, a safe space, a way to socialize and build relationships,” she continued. “By offering LEAF we can help fill a void of what people may be missing, by keeping them active physically and mentally. Our goal is to provide a support system, a sense of belonging, and motivation to better yourselves, along with many others.”
LEAF has two levels of membership. A LEAF Member has access to all online content and training videos; all newly released courses that are valued at $59 each; all live stream classes; and all new members will receive a welcome box in the mail valued at $50. A LEAF membership is $25 per month.
A LEAF PLUS member includes all the benefits of a LEAF member, but also includes weekly unlimited private lessons; 10% off the NSD boutique and dancewear store; and all LEAF PLUS members are assigned their own one-on-one mentor.
Signups and information can be found at mailchi.mp/nsdolean/leafsignup or contact Thierman at nsdolean@gmail.com or (716) 373-3330.