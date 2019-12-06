OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance is gearing up for its fifth annual Christmas dance performance at noon Saturday at the Olean High School auditorium.
This year the show is dedicated to the memory of local school teacher and role model Luella Potter.
Potter was the principal at Southern Tier Catholic School and teacher at Archbishop Walsh Academy when NSD owner and director, Brittany Thierman, attended school there.
“Every year we always tell a story about the magic of Christmas that gets you into the Christmas Spirit,” said Thierman. “When I heard about Mrs. Potter’s passing, I began remembering all that she has done for me and for so many children at STCS and Walsh. She was such a positive spirit, a compassionate person, and also looked for the good in others. I owe so much of my education to her and her guidance.”
The show will include performances by students from both the Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. studios.
The show’s story this year focuses on a teacher reminiscing about Christmas time at school and all the students she has worked with over the years. It reminds all students, past and present, the wonderful gift a teacher is in their lives growing up, and how the little moments are the ones we remember the most.
The show is written by Lindsay Simpson and will be narrated by Mary Przybyla.
“It’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit,” Thierman said. “Last year our show received many wonderful reviews from attendees. It was magical, and many people thanked us for putting together a performance like this, especially during the Christmas season.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at nsdolean.com. For more information or to order tickets, call 373-3330 or NSDolean@gmail.com.