PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center is preparing for a “spook-tacular” evening Friday at 7 p.m. at the Eshelman property at 1420 Yubadam Road — and the whole family is invited.
“We’re excited to utilize the Eshelman property and we haven’t done a lot of night programming,” said Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator.
The public is invited to join Jones in a “starlit stroll around the meadow and listen for the nighttime neighbors and learn about their nocturnal habits and habitats,” Jones said.
Due to safety concerns, the event will take place solely in the meadow.
There will be night activities for the youngsters and a campfire with s’mores and ghost stories, shared by master storyteller Jim Piatt.
Jones is hoping for a clear night so that Barb Busack, a Pfeiffer board member, can point out some constellations and talk a little about the night sky.
Participants are asked to dress for evening temperatures; wear comfortable footwear; and bring a flashlight and a camp chair.
The event is free for nature center members; $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult and registration needs to be made by 4 p.m. Thursday.
The program is expected to take about an hour and half, and will be canceled in the event of rain. If the weather looks questionable, visit pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call 933-0187.