Several grass fires were reported across Cattaraugus County Wednesday evening, though all ended up being minor.
According to communications on the county’s emergency scanner channel, a grass fire near a residence in East Otto was reported at 5:33 p.m., though it was quickly determined to have been put out before emergency personnel could respond.
At 5:54 p.m., a second grass fire was called in on Mutton Hollow Road near the fire hall in Great Valley. An emergency dispatcher indicated that it ended up being extinguished in short order.
At 7:44 p.m. a fire in a field was reported on the north side of Interstate 86 just east of exit 21 near the Salamanca City line. Emergency scanner communications at 8:43 p.m. indicated that members of the Kill Buck Fire Department could not locate the fire and declared it clear.
A report of an out-of-control grass fire on White House Crossing near Route 446 in Hinsdale was made at 8:20 p.m. The dispatcher indicated that Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department responded and the blaze was extinguished at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Grass and field fires are a common occurrence this time of year, the dispatcher explained, adding that most end up being small.
“It’s the nature of March, and a little bit of wind,” she stated.