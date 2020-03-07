OLEAN — Olean General Hospital and the Foothills Medical group recently welcomed physician assistant Lori Morrill to its urology practice, where she will see patients with Dr. Gary Carl.
Morrill has 16 years of urology experience, treating patients in inpatient and outpatient settings for conditions such as general urology, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and prostate, bladder and renal cancers. Prior to becoming a physician assistant, she worked as a registered respiratory therapist.
She earned a PA degree at Wayne State University in Detroit.
“We are pleased to welcome Lori to Foothills Medical Group’s thriving urology practice,” said Timothy J. Finan, president, chief executive officer, OGH, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Upper Allegheny Health System. “Her vast clinical experience in a variety of settings will make her a great asset to the practice and our patients.”
Patients may make appointments by calling 701-1818.