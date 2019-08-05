OLEAN – Coming up on the 100th anniversary of the original St. Joseph Maronite Catholic Church, the parishioners and their neighbors began celebrating early with their long-running Mahrajan on Sunday.
The festival began in the late 1930s as a picnic for church members, and since it opened itself up to the public about 40 years later, organizers said, it’s become its largest fundraiser of the church. It’s one of the few chances for the area to enjoy the food and culture of the Lebanese heritage — and hundreds of people took advantage of the opportunity.
The Lebanese cuisine being a big draw each year for good reason.
And food there was. Stuffed grape leaves, spinach pie, hummus and kibbeh — using recipes handed down from ancestors who emigrated in the early 1900s from what then was Syria. Chicken and beef kebobs, fresh-baked pita bread and rice round out the fare. Lazy pierogi and kielbasa served as a tribute to the Polish heritage of the neighborhood.
“We’re baking the chicken and beef kebobs. We’re baking tabbouleh. We’re cutting the baklava,” said Anne Marie Wright, who was in charge of the entire food production. “We’re hoping we don’t run out of food, but if we do, that’s a good thing.”
“It’s going great,” said Paula Bernstein, a volunteer line supervisor for the food table. “I’m so glad because it’s such a great community event.”
Ella Braun was there visiting family in Olean, including her grandfather, Pete Ferris and great-grandfather, Phil Ferris. Braun lives in Germany and they had driven from Hornell to attend the event. She felt the Mahrajan was very similar to festivals in her home country and she enjoyed the food, saying the tabbouleh and kibbe were “delicious.”
Food wasn’t the only focus, however. There was belly dancing by Erin Ziockie, a belly dancer who has been dancing since the age of 3 and danced at last year’s event, as did Dylaina Young, an Allegany native living in Rochester, who has been belly dancing for 20 years. Between dances, music from Trigger Happy and Paul Sawaya, a local DJ, kept the party going. 50/50 raffles and theme baskets, games of chance and children’s activities rounded out the festivities.
The 100th anniversary celebration next month will be bittersweet as St. Joseph’s pastor the Rev. Anthony Salim is retiring from full-time ministry and returning to his native St. Paul, Minn., this fall. He welcomed the crowd in his message: “This year’s Mahrajan is special for me as it is my last Festival that I will spend with you all before my retirement this autumn.”
The next opportunity to say goodbye to Salim — and to help the congregation celebrate its centennial — will be hosted at St. Joseph’s Church Hall on Walnut Street. The event will last from 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 6 for $20 per ticket, which includes drinks, appetizers and the Generations Band, featuring Tom Abdo.