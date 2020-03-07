LITTLE VALLEY — The Little Valley United Methodist Church, 109 Court St., will host an AARP six-hour Smart Driver Class on March 17-18, from 6 to 9 p.m. each evening.
The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members payable by check or money order.
This is the first course designed for drivers over age 50; however, drivers of all ages will benefit from attending. Class participants may be eligible for insurance premium and driver’s license points reduction.
For further information or to register, call 938-6247.