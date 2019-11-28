OLEAN — Olean firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small exterior fire at Friendly’s restaurant on West State Street early Thanksgiving morning.

According to Olean Fire Capt. Jim Bennett, the call was made at 3:16 a.m. Thursday, and upon arrival firefighters reported smoke and flames showing on the side of the structure.

The origin of the small blaze reportedly appeared to be in mulch located under the roof overhang.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 20 minutes, and damage to the structure was limited to $200.

“It’s still under investigation, but there was nothing to indicate there was any foul play,” said Bennett, adding that a carelessly discarded cigarette was a likely culprit.