BRADFORD, Pa. — A Limestone, N.Y., man faces felony charges after his arrest in the Aldi grocery store.
Lloyd J. Baribeau, 40, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge David Engman both for two felony matters, one in Chautauqua County, N.Y., and the other in McKean County, Bradford City police report.
Police stated that Baribeau was arrested as a fugitive of justice at Aldi, where he was taken into custody without incident.
According to court records, in McKean County, Baribeau faces a charge of criminal attempt-theft by extortion-expose secret, a third-degree felony. Records indicate the alleged offense happened Feb. 23 in Bradford City.
No further information on the theft by extortion allegations was available at press time. Police also did not release any details about the Chautauqua County charges.
Baribeau was committed to McKean County Jail in lieu of $25,000 each for the fugitive from justice allegations and the theft by extortion allegations.
Officers involved in Baribeau’s arrest were from the following departments: City of Bradford Police Department, City of Bradford Street Crimes Unit, Foster Township Police, the Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean County Drug Task Force.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.