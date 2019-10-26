OLEAN — Donations from two Olean businesses will support Leadership Cattaraugus’ scholarship fund and help make participation in the program more affordable for worthy attendees.
Leadership Cattaraugus received a $1,000 donation from Cutco Cutlery Corp. and a $500 donation from Community Bank.
“We are so pleased that Cutco and Community Bank recognize the importance of growing a leadership network in our community,” said Kathleen Martel, administrator of the Leadership Cattaraugus program. “Both are a tremendous asset to our area and we are very grateful for their continued support.”
Leadership Cattaraugus offers annual collaborative learning opportunities to a cohort of 20-25 individuals who work or live in Cattaraugus County and are dedicated to strengthening the state of the community in business, volunteerism and service.
The 15-year-old non-profit established its scholarship fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation in 2018, awarding its first two scholarships that year.
For more information about Leadership Cattaraugus, visit leadershipcattaraugus.org or email contact@leadershipcattaraugus.org.