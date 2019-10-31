OLEAN — Scholarship applications are available for Leadership Cattaraugus’ Class of 2020 applicants through the organization’s scholarship fund, managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
The application is available at cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships. Applicants must email their completed application to foundation@cattfoundation.org by December 31 to be eligible. The CRCF Scholarship Committee will review the applications and recommend the awardees. Scholarship applicants must also apply for admission to the 2020 Leadership Cattaraugus class at www.leadershipcattaraugus.org.
The fund provides scholarships to cover the lesser of 25% of the cost of tuition or $400.
Applicants must live in and/or work in Cattaraugus County and be employed by a small (fewer than 100 employees) government entity, nonprofit or small business independently owned and operated in Cattaraugus County.
Donations can be made to the Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, or online at cattfoundation.org.