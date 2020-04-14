OLEAN — The Workforce Readiness Program of Jamestown Community College and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the live broadcast of Leadercast’s Positive Disruption on May 7.
This is the world’s largest annual one-day leadership event that will be broadcast live from the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Ga.
The nine speakers, who are leadership experts, will address leaders from all levels to shake up the status quo and drive opportunities for innovation. Leadercast Live 2020 will explain why disruption is the best way to make positive, lasting change in your company.
The speakers include: Amy Jo Martin, digital media pioneer and best-selling author; Matt Wallaert, behavioral scientist and chief behavior officer at Clover Health; Andy Stanley, best selling author and leadership communicator; Rahaf Harfoush, digital anthropologist and executive director of Red Thread Institute; Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Endeavor; Richard Montanez, VP of multicultural sales and marketing of PepsiCo North America; Dr. Henry Cloud, psychologist and leadership expert; Sangram Vajre, co-founder and chief evangelist of Terminus: Account-Based Marketing; and Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Basketball Hall-of-Famer and entrepreneur.
The speakers who will take the stage are change-makers. They are trailblazers. They are people who face big ideas head on and take their teams to new heights.
This Leadercast will have CEU credits for those needing credits in the nursing and human resources fields. Also a general continuing education unit will also be available. Please let organizers know that you are interested in more information.
The broadcast is aired live on May 7 directly to attendee’s home/work personal computer. The broadcast begins at 9 a.m., with the final session ending at 3 p.m. The fee is $75 for one WATCH LIVE link until April 30, with a fee of $85 per ticket starting May 1, till the event date.
As of this writing, this event is planned to be broadcast live from Duluth, with the speakers maintaining social distances on stage with no audience present; and broadcast directly to our attendee’s personal computer whether at home or at the office.
In the event that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, organizers will give the option to attendees to attend it together broadcasted to the Cutco Theater on the campus of JCC or continue with their LIVE watch link to their work computer.
To register online, please visit https://shop.oleanny.com/, and go to event tickets. For more information, or if you would like to be invoiced, please call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
Please remember that one registration fee is limit to one LIVE watch link. If you have more than one attendee from your company, please register them individually online or phone the chamber.