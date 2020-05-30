OLEAN — Company officials recently announced that Lee Johnston, double header finisher for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, has retired effective April 1, 2020. He continues to work part-time under Cutco Cutlery’s half-day program.
Johnston first joined Cutco Cutlery on July 15, 2002, as a wood shop operator. He was also a shipping clerk; auto machine grinding operator; packing clerk; distribution center operator; mold press operator; group leader; and handle polish operator, before assuming his current position on Oct. 30, 2017.
Johnston resides in Friendship with his wife, Melanie. He has a daughter, Jodi, and a son, Jeremiah.