The May 2019 graduates of Jamestown Community College’s nursing program achieved a 93.1% pass rate on the national licensure exam to become registered nurses.
Kathy Taydus, director of JCC’s associate in applied science degree in nursing program, noted the overall pass rate for 2019 was 86.36% for New York state and 88.23% for the nation.
Eighty-seven of last year’s JCC nursing graduates completed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nursing last summer. The exam measures the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively as an entry level nurse.
“We applaud the achievement of our nursing graduates,” said Dr. Taydus. “They reflect the phenomenal work done by nursing faculty and their colleagues to enhance the success of these students.”
She also noted that area hospitals and other healthcare agencies participate in the education of nursing students by providing practice opportunities for students with clinical faculty members.