The application deadline for Jamestown Community College’s Workforce Readiness Scholarship has been extended to May 12 due to circumstances caused by the COVID-19 health crisis.
The scholarship is designed for individuals who want to earn a certificate in industrial equipment technology, machine tool technology, welding technology or CAD/CNC at JCC’s Manufacturing Technology Institute facilities on the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses.
The scholarship, available to qualified high school graduates as well as non-traditional students from Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Warren, Forest, Potter, McKean, Elk and Cameron counties and Corry and North East, covers in-state tuition, fees, books and program supplies after federal Pell grant, state grants such as TAP and PHEAA and tuition waivers are applied. The maximum scholarship award is $7,500.
To maintain eligibility, students must be matriculated in and pursuing full-time coursework associated with one of the specified degrees or certificates and complete at least 12 credits per semester with a minimum 2.0 semester and cumulative GPA. Additional scholarship criteria can be found at sunyjcc.edu/wrscholarship.