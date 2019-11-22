OLEAN — More than 80 Intandem employees were honored at its recent Years of Service Dinner.
Employees were recognized for reaching various milestones in their years of service with the agency. Also honored were six retirees, including long-time agency leaders Dr. Tom Delaney and Michael MacWilliams, who together provided the agency with more than 80 years of professional service.
Both men were cited for their exemplary leadership, dedication to people with developmental disabilities, and mentoring to countless staff through the years.
Other retirees recognized were Bill Labuhn, Arvis “Bud” Bellamy, Roberta Nicholsen and former agency attorney Ed Wagner.
Intandem also honored 23 employees who are military veterans, a gesture of thanks that is repeated by the agency each November.
Mari Howard, Intandem chief executive officer, expressed her gratitude to all of the employees for their many years of selfless dedication to serving area residents who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Seventeen employees were recognized for five years of service: Erin Delgado, Timothy Crandell, Theresa Grove, Kaylin Gunther, Michelle Ishman, Kristen Jedrosko, Courtney Langworthy, Jesse Leonard, Shaynee Mesler, Glenn Miller, Christian Parks, Samantha Small, Rodney Stebbins, Pamela Stoneman, Russell Tierson, Tylor Torpey and Laura Wulff.
Ten-year honorees were: Diane Bilotta, Michael Lyman, Susan O’Rourke and Nick Trumble.
Those recognized for 15 years of service: Deborah Bess, Jamie Boysha, Sarah Forney, Mary Klatte, Tiffany Kline, Shannon Magnetti, Mark Nodler, Nancy Ogden, Sonya Pesock and Emmanuel Peterson.
Twenty-year honorees: Theresa Abdo, Dawn Cummins, Carolyn Donahey, David Forney, Mary Gangemi, Cynthia Hatch, Margaret Hines, Tamara Speta and Terry Stanton.
Those with 25 years of service: Kathleen Anderson, Lynn Brown, Diane Clark, Lisa Finnerty, Beth Harvey and Kari McCullar.
Thirty-year employees: Suzanne Louk, Rita Mikowicz, William Steffan, Georgia Steiner and Becky Tomljenovich.
Honored for 35 years: Darin Amore, Catherine Engel and Terry Johnston.
Nancy Giardini was recognized for 40 years of service to the agency, all of which has been with SubCon Industries, now known as Intandem Solutions.
Her supervisor, Chief Operating Officer Russ Hahn, noted that she has played an essential part in the growth of SubCon as a significant business in the community, operating from three separate locations.
“Nancy’s career is characterized by a deep respect and compassion for the people we support and a willingness to grow with the agency,” he said.