OLEAN — One of the less obvious impacts of COVID-19 is on the nonprofit community, some of whom raise funds only to donate them back into our neighborhoods.

The Portville American Legion Auxiliary is one. Its members have donated $45,000 to the Pink Pumpkin Project over the last three years, proceeds from their annual Angel of Hope Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run. It’s money that, if not raised and put back into programs that benefit all, will be lost for good.

The future of all fundraisers and events are in question — a situation just about all charitable organizations find themselves facing because of the halt put on gatherings.

Boy Scouts are no longer able to host spaghetti dinners and Girl Scouts can’t sell their cookies locally.

Volunteer fire departments, while continuing to provide emergency medical services and transport, can no longer conduct their critical fundraisers.

The Allegany VFD raises funds by renting out the Allegany Community Center and Fireman’s Park — such activities won’t be happening for the foreseeable future.

By having to cancel or postpone everything from church dinners to signature events like Intandem’s Seafood Fest 2020, charitable organizations are scrambling to figure out how to meet operational and program expenses — all while continuing to provide services that are likely to be more in demand than ever going forward.

“We have two big fundraisers each year,” said Pat O’Malley, chair of the board of directors at Genesis House in Olean. “Fortunately the gala was in February.”

The other is an annual geranium sale — in its 20th year last year, it raised $18,000.

“Right now, I’m really nervous because $18,000 is a big hit,” O’Malley said.

Ninety packets have gone out to businesses, hospitals, churches, government and doctor’s offices and more. Typically, Genesis House sells 6,000 plants.

“We’re not asking people to buy something they don’t need,” O’Malley said. “It’s something they probably would anyway … right now, we’re hoping people understand that if we have to cancel, people will send money anyway.”

While their supplier can hold the plants until June, greenhouses aren’t deemed essential business, and no one is sure that they will not be ordered closed.

Another problem is that it typically takes about 150 volunteers to unload the truck when flowers are delivered.

“The flowers will keep, but if they can’t be circulated to businesses, it doesn’t do any good,” O’Malley said. “If we can’t pull it off by the end of June, it won’t happen.”

Events like the geranium sale give organizations the opportunity to raise unrestricted funds that can be used for operational expenses, something that is difficult to fund with grant money or other formal funding sources.

While there may be some lesser costs due to being closed — staff costs may be less and the lights may not be on — organizations still have monthly financial obligations.

The Palmer Opera House has contracts for the fire system and sprinklers; the elevator; its beer/wine license and liability and other monthly insurance costs.

“We are truly in crisis mode,” said Michele Conklin, theater manager and director at the Palmer in Cuba. “The funds, donations and concessions, that’s what keeps us open.”

Conklin stresses that no events have been outright canceled, only postponed, and the Palmer would be rescheduling. The board will meet soon to decide what to do going forward.

“You keep hearing 45 days,” Conklin said. “That would take closing to the end of April. I think the next couple weeks we’ll have a better grip on things.”

Meanwhile, Cuba-Rushford Central School teachers are meeting at the Palmer Opera House each weekday. Conklin explained that school administration has set up specific times for each small group of teachers to meet and that the (very large) room is totally sanitized both in the morning and at the conclusion of the meeting day.

“There has to be a point person in the building,” Conklin said. “I stay 6 feet away. I’m answering calls from musicians. The calls are nonstop … once we get these school meetings over, I’ll lock the doors. Maybe work from home.”