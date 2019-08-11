ELLICOTTVILLE — If you missed out on the Taste of Ellicottville Saturday, you still have today from noon to 4 p.m. to check out the dozens of treats that await along Monroe Street in the village.
There were plenty of tents and seating available along the street, which was closed from Hughey Alley to Martha Street, and vendors lined both sides, tempting the passersby with their fare. Today, cooking demonstrations will take place on the street at 1 p.m. and the Chopped competition, sponsored by the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino, will be held again this year at 2 p.m.
Donna Brown and her husband drove in from Medina, about two hours away, just to attend the Taste. It was their second time in line at Finnerty’s Tap Room.
“This is very good,” said Brown of the pad thai. “So was the brisket at Balloons. It was top notch.” Her husband, Bob, could only give it a thumbs up, his mouth too full of the pad thai to give his verbal opinion.
Kim Webb was in the area for the weekend with friends Barbara Tigman and Betty Wong, all from Toronto, and just happened on the Taste. She and Tigman were trying out the beef on weck perogies at Ellicottville Brewing Company.
Christian Tighe, who runs the kitchen for EBC, said the dish was “basically beef wrapped up in the pierogi,” with caraway seeds, pretzel salt and horsey cream sauce on the side. If you missed it, Tighe said the dish was available on their menu inside.
“It’s very good. It’s very tasty,” Webb said. “The whole thing is good. There’s a lot of people.”
There were hundreds of people throughout the day, but no one seemed to mind standing in the (sometimes long) lines on the sidewalks outside the restaurants. They were busy perusing the brochure of the Taste and deciding where to go next. The brochure handily comes complete with a map of where each of the 23 restaurants are located, their menu items available and the number of tickets necessary for their purchase.
Judging of the salads, entrees, desserts, healthy choices and non-alcoholic drinks took place early in the afternoon Saturday, so Taste goers had the opportunity to check out what the judges ascertained was the best dishes of the event.
Judges included: Jodi Cerza and Drew Cerza, the “Chicken Wing King” in charge of National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival held each Labor Day; Marc Muscato, with Rock Autism; and Jana Eisenberg, representing Buffalo Spree.
This year’s Taste lineup includes Balloons Restaurant & Nightclub, John Harvard’s Brew House, Cupcaked Bakery, Dina’s, Dina’s at the Mont, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Ellicottville Distillery, Finnerty’s Taproom, The Gin Mill, Katy’s Café, Madigan’s, Monroe Street Brick & Brew, The Public House Ellicottville, Seneca Allegany Casino & Resort, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, West Rose (new, opening this fall, next door to Kazoo II), The Tee Bar, Tim & Bonnie’s Pizza, TOPS Markets, Villaggio, Watson’s Chocolates and The Winery of Ellicottville.
While the Taste is free and family-friendly, tickets for menu items are $1 and menu items cost between 1 and 4 tickets, which can be purchased at the cash/credit ticket booths on Monroe Street. Brochures with a map and menu will be available of all participating restaurants.