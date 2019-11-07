Holiday Valley to host Beer and Wine Fest this weekend

ELLICOTTVILLE — Enjoy a weekend of sampling great beers, wines, spirits and good times at the 2019 Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival this weekend.
As in past years, the main event will take place on Saturday at the Holiday Valley Lodge from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. A separate event, “Trucks ‘n Brews,” will kick off the festival weekend Friday at the Tannenbaum Lodge from 7-10 p.m.
Hosted by Holiday Valley, Ellicottville Brewing Company and Southern Tier Brewing Company, this year’s festival features more than 42 craft brewers with over 140 beers and wines from New York State and the region.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample finely crafted beverages produced by local and regional brewers, distillers, vintners and cider makers. To accommodate even more brewers for sampling, two tents have been added to the Beer and Wine Fest this year.
Each ticket includes a $5 voucher redeemable for food in the cafeteria. Menu items will include German favorites like sausage and pretzels, plus dogs, burgers, fries and poutine.
Located among the brewers and in the wine cellar will be smoked meats from Dom’s Butcher Block of Ellicottville, Cuba Cheese Shop, Phygit Foods for pretzel necklaces and the Bavarian Nut Company. Master roller Gary Liota from Santiago Cigars, in Rochester, will be hand-rolling cigars on the second-floor deck.
This year’s participating brewers and cider makers include Four Mile Brewing, 42 North Brewing Co., 12 Gates Brewing Company, Belt Line Brewery, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Blackbird Cider Works, Boston Beer Company, Brewery Ommegang, Brickyard Brewing, Britesmilth Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery, Cider Creek Hard Cider, Community Beer Works, DG Yuengling, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Empire Brewing Company, Erie Brewing Company, Fat Heads Brewery, Five & 20 Brewing, Flying Bison, Founders Brewing, Froth Brewing Company, Genesee/Magic Hat, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Hamburg Brewing Company, Long Trail/Otter Creek, Mackjack Hard Cider, Mikkellar, New Belgium Brewing, New Holland Brewing, New York Beer Project, Ohio Brewing Company, Pressure Drop Brewing, Resurgence Brewing Company, Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., Saranac Brewery, Sixpoint, Steelbound Brewery & Distillery, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Sullivan’s Brewing Company, Thin Man Brewing, Victory Brewing, Voodoo Brewing and Woodcock Brothers.
Participating wineries include Main Street Winery, Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Lakeland Winery, Winery of Ellicottville, Brotherhood Winery and Zugibe Vineyards, with more expected.
The distilleries taking part in the festival include Ellicottville Distillery, Southern Tier Distilling Co., Honeyoye Falls Distillery, Belle Isle Craft Spirits, Tommyrotter Distillery and Steelbound Brewery and Distillery.
Entertainment will take place on all three floors of the Holiday Valley Lodge. Bands will include Buffalo’s Greatest Party Band, “Hit N Run,” The “Tim Britt Band” and “Two Guys Drinking Beer.”
When the festival ends at 7:30 p.m., people can go down to the village and have some more fun downtown.
“This is the 16th annual Holiday Valley Beer and Wine Festival weekend and it will be the best yet,” said Jane Eshbaugh, director of marketing at Holiday Valley. “It’s such a fun weekend starting with Trucks ‘n Brews on Friday night with more food trucks, more beer sampling from Southern Tier, Ellicottville Brewing and Thin Man Brewing. Skin Tight will be playing great dance music and there will be an even bigger bonfire.”
In its second year, “Trucks ‘n Brews” will kick off the Beer and Wine Festival weekend with a Friday night party on Nov. 8. The separate event is a whole new experience that will be happening outside Tannenbaum Lodge from 7-10 p.m. Guests must be 21 or over to attend.
Enjoy the huge bonfire, live music by “Skin Tight” and the “Porcelain Busdrivers,” food trucks and tents and these very special breweries: Mikkellar, Thin Man, Ellicottville Brewing Company and Southern Tier Brewing.
Admission and beer tasting is included in the $25 fee, then it’s “pay-as-you-go” for delicious goodies from some of the area’s favorite food trucks and local restaurants. Confirmed food trucks include Pizza Amore, MooCheesy, Jake & the Fat Man BBQ, Lloyd’s, Fat Bob’s, Dina’s of Ellicottville, Siri Thai Cuisine, Hungry Burro and Allen Burger Venture, plus beer cheese and pretzels from Holiday Valley.
Presale tickets and information for the Beer and Wine Festival are available online at holidayvalley.com/brewfest and at Wegmans stores. Each ticket includes a $5 food voucher for the Brew Festival food court. Designated drivers pay just $10, which includes a $5 food voucher. Guests must be 21 years old, or older, to purchase tickets and attend the festival. For more details, call 699-2345.