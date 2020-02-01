PORTVILLE — Terri Batt and Ronda Pollock, board members of Portville Free Library, have stayed busy the last few months clearing out and organizing some of the upstairs rooms there.
Last October, they made an important discovery in the town’s history.
“Ronda and I had gone upstairs because we’re trying to get stuff hauled out, organized,” said Terri Batt, vice president. “It was just stacked against the wall” behind a lot of boxes and other items.
“It” was an oil painting portrait of Sarah Dusenbury Vincent which had evidently languished upstairs for years. Stacked close to the portrait was a smaller pen and ink drawing under glass of her husband, John Heyl Vincent.
“I was too excited to see Sarah’s,” Batt said. “Neither Ronda or I had ever seen that particular portrait before.”
Like many classic love stories, the couple by accident. It was 1857 in Joliet, Ill., a town that Sarah was visiting and John had recently moved to, according to The Homespun Collage, the newsletter of The Portville Historical and Preservation Society. They married the next year and in 1878, John spoke publicly about his idea for the “Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle.” After several transformations through the decades, their idea became the Chautauqua Institution.
The painting was delivered to Eileen Sullivan, who owns and operates Aurora Art Conservation in Buffalo, who Batt said knew immediately the identity of the woman in the portrait. Sullivan had cleaned and restored other paintings for the library and was familiar with the paintings of Vincent’s parents, Henry and Caroline Dusenbury. The couple, whose name is still recognized in Portville, had lived in the iconic house on the hill in the village of Portville, neighboring the grounds of Chestnut Hill Cemetery.
Sullivan recognized the similarity between the newly found portrait and those of the Dusenburys.
She thinks the painting is late Victorian Age, dating somewhere from 1870-1880. There is no signature, which Batt said was common in that era.
“Itinerant painters didn’t sign their paintings,” Batt said. “They didn’t think their art was good enough to be signed.”
The newly discovered portraits of the couple will be hung in the Dusenbury Room. There it will join not only her parent’s portraits, but those of two of her six siblings, Katharine Dusenbury and Edgar Dusenbury.
No one has any idea when or why there are several paintings and other items upstairs at the library. There are old books and stuff from Heritage Days, according to Batt. Paintings of “beautiful pastoral settings” and a box of what looks like war helmets. Batt thinks perhaps they’re from World War I or earlier but right now, she and Pollock are just getting through the rooms.
There are also old Friends of the Library records and Historical Society records, a copy of which is kept at the library in case of fire at the society around the corner on Maple Street. Legal papers and some village records fill some boxes filled long-ago.
There might just be more important discoveries to come.