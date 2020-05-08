HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Town Board will conduct its monthly meeting Monday at 7 p.m. through the use of Zoom, Supervisor Jeff VanDeCar said.
To gain access to the meeting the public may either email the town clerk at hinsdaletownclerk2014@gmail.com to receive the web link or visit the town’s website at hinsdaleny.org for the meeting link.
Please log in prior to 7 p.m. The meeting recording and minutes will be posted on the town’s website as soon as possible, the supervisor said.
The town offices will continue to be closed. Anyone needing to contact one of the town officials should visit our website for alternate contact information.
Town officials check their voice mail, email and U.S. mail on a daily basis and will respond to any quests or requests as soon as possible, VanDeCar said.