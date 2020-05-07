HINSDALE — The Hinsdale Volunteer Fire Department will host its 50th Annual Mother’s Day Chicken BBQ beginning at noon Sunday.
Due to the continued need for safe distancing, the meals will be distributed takeout only and will be delivered right to vehicles.
The department has hosted the barbecue for a half-century. Despite the difficult times, department members wanted to continue the tradition in a safe manner for the community.
Anyone wishing to place a preorder may call 557-2010 through Saturday or 557-2513 on Sunday.