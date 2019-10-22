ISCHUA — Over the years hundreds of children and their parents have gathered at the Olean Airport to celebrate Halloween on the Hill inside the Cattaraugus County Olean Airport hangar.
This year the fourth annual event at the airport on on Hatch Hill Road will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3.
“We’ve got a whole bunch of different things planned for the kids,” said Tracy Scanlon, maintainer at the airport. “Every 15 minutes there will be something else to do.”
The day will begin with cider, doughnuts and coffee available from noon to 12:30 p.m., and kids will be divided into three age groups for the activities that ensue.
Those activities will kick off with a new pumpkin hunt at 12:30 p.m.
A dance-off is also new this year, and the popular limbo contest will take place as well. Kids can play Bingo and join in the new activities — one of which is the monster hunt.
“Kids have to solve riddles and figure out who the monster is,” Scanlon said. “Then they have to go out and find them.”
The yearly costume contest will give awards for the most original, the funniest and the scariest costumes in each of three age-appropriate groups.
John Kyser, better known as D.J. Squirrel, will once again be providing the music to keep the entertainment going.
The Hinsdale and Ischua volunteer fire departments trucks and Hinsdale’s ambulance will be there so the kids can see them, climb inside, blow horns and learn about what firemen and EMTs do.
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office will also be there to give parents a Safe Kids card with their youngsters’ fingerprints and data. Should a child go missing, it gives parents something to give law enforcement right away that has all such information on it, making it much quicker to get an Amber Alert out.
For the adults, coffee will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m. as well, and Trapper’s chicken barbecue will be available for purchase.
Also for the adults will be a basket raffle, a popular festival event.
“We got a bunch of really nice gifts,” Scanlon said. “We so appreciate all of our donors who give so generously. Keri (Simon, outreach coordinator at Mercy Flight) just brought up a couple dozen baskets that are really nice.”
The event is co-hosted by the Airport Support Group and Mercy Flight.