ELLICOTTVILLE — Spend a day making homemade holiday crafts for your home or for gifts at Homemade Holiday, Saturday Nov. 9 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Offices at 28 Parkside Drive in Ellicottville.
Cattaraugus County 4-H hosts the community event where participants can complete up to five creative projects. There will be instructors and all materials are provided. Participants can work at their own pace and move to the different craft stations as they finish their projects.
Pre-registration is required and is due by Friday, Oct. 25. Registration is $5 for non-4-H members; $3 for 4-H members, plus the cost of materials for each class selected.
Contact the 4-H Office at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County at 669-2377 ext.112 to request a complete list of classes, project descriptions and cost if you are unable to access the internet.
Registration and class descriptions can also be found on the Cooperative Extension website at http://cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu under upcoming events.