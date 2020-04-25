OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next Lunch and Learn for noon Thursday.
The topic is Yoga at the Desktop, Personal Enrichment Hour, and will feature Lisa Yohon from Lavender Lotus Yoga. This virtual class will be streamed live on Facebook.
“Prolonged work on the computer strains the neck, shoulder and back muscles, which leads to tension and stiffness," Yohon said. "Unless attended to properly, it could impact your ability to function effectively at the workplace, affecting your overall quality of life.”
The series are free workshops conducted by local business experts, Chamber members and associates of Chamber partners. Normally, the workshops are held at the Chamber office, but this one is virtual due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
The next Lunch and Learn, also a virtual one, is set for May 12 on Common Scams, Charity Review. Through the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York, participants will learn how to find and recommend trusted businesses, brands and charities.
The Facebook page for the class is https://www.facebook.com/Lavender-Lotus-Yoga-121329621316328. Send us an email to register for the Thursday class. Although RSVPs aren’t necessary, the Chamber would send out the direct link as well as a reminder of the event.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact the Chamber by phone at 372-4433 or by email at erica@oleanny.com.