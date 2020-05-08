OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next free virtual Lunch and Learn for Tuesday at noon.
The topic is "Common Scams & Charity Review," and will feature Lauren Kirchmyer and Melanie McGovern, of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.
Participants will learn how to find and recommend businesses, brands and charities that are trustworthy. Register at go.bbb.org/uny-webinars.
Email questions to Lauren Kirchmyer at lkirchmyer@upstatenybbb.org.
The next Lunch and Learn, "Say it Right! Personal Enrichment Hour," will feature Nancy Phillips of Olean Toastmasters and will be rescheduled for June.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 372-4433 or email erica@oleanny.com.