OLEAN — Lori Funden, accounting supervisor for Cutco Corporation, will mark 25 years of service with Cutco on Saturday.
Funden joined Cutco on May 30, 1995, as an accounting intern. After being hired full-time, as a junior accountant in May 1997, she was also an accountant/analyst and senior accountant before being promoted to her current position on Nov. 1, 2017.
A graduate of St. Bonaventure University with bachelor and master’s degrees, Funden lives in Olean with her husband, Michael, a flatware operator for Cutco. They have two children, Logan and Joseph.