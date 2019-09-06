LITTLE VALLEY — Two Franklinville residents face charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of a 2015 fatal motor vehicle accident in the town of Humphrey.
State police arrested Brian C. Shobert, 41, and Michele L. Harter, 46, on Thursday, alleging they were occupants of a vehicle that crashed Oct. 23, 2015, an accident that resulted in the death of Steven J. Kessler, 39, of Grand Island, a third person in the vehicle.
Shobert was charged at 10:51 a.m. with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, class D felonies, and criminally negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated with a previous offense, both class E felonies.
The charges were announced by state police on Friday.
Harter was charged at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony.
Harter and Shobert were arraigned in Cattaraugus County Court on Thursday. Shobert was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail on $25,000 bail. Harter was orignally held, then released under the supervision of Cattaraugus County Probation.