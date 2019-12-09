FRANKLINVILLE — The area around the village’s Park Square on Saturday evening was bustling with bundled-up children enjoying the holiday spirit.
Paisley Stangl, 6 of Franklinville, was in the Blount Library with her brother, Axel Sage, 4, and grandparents, Patti and Terry Sage.
Paisley was definitely in the holiday spirit — when asked what she was planning to ask Santa Claus for, she replied, “a happy Christmas,” quickly adding she wanted a stuffed snow tiger too.
“It’s a community festival,” Patti Sage said. “We try to support all the festivals Franklinville has.” And the town came out for the community as well.
“We are here for the public,” said Jessie Frank, library director. “We have the space now,” and that space was full of children patiently painting frosting on to graham cracker gingerbread houses.
“I glue them together so they’re ready to go,” Frank said, watching more children race by. Lots of bowls full of candy canes, chocolate chips, peppermints, gumdrops, coconut and more were just waiting to be grabbed by the handful.
Festival goers stood in line, waiting to ride a hay wagon brought by Caleb Armison of Centerville.
The Coffee Shop, a new business set to open this week, was offering free cups of coffee, which adults were enjoying as they kept an eye on the frantic children racing from one activity to another.
Emma Pearson, 3, of Franklinville, was making a beaded candy cane in the Ischua Valley Historical Society building, just one of the activities the organization offered the youngsters. Emma was planning to tell Santa that she wanted a doll with the same name as herself for Christmas this year.
K’Lonnie Davis and Jayla Frank, both freshman cheerleaders at Ten Broeck Academy, were helping out.
“We like to give back to the community,” Davis said. “It brings the spirit of the community here.”
That spirit of community was alive and well, as residents gathered after an evening of fun for the lighting of the Christmas tree.
The winners of the second annual holiday house decorating contest were announced. First place was awarded to Amy and Joe Weaver at 2762 Pierce Hill Road; second place to Caleigh and Eric Learn at 20 Green St. and third to Joelle and Josh Wilcox at 9 Third Ave.
For more pictures of the festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/Franklinville14737/.