WESTONS MILLS — Four injuries were reported in an accident that closed a portion of Route 417 for over an hour Tuesday evening.
William Smith, Chief of the Westons Mills Volunteer Fire Department, stated the accident was called in at 5:22 p.m. and occurred near the intersection of Hillside Drive.
According to Smith, the collision occurred between a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a GMC truck hauling a camper. “It looked like it (the F-150) crossed the line and struck the camping trailer,” he said.
The accident resulted in four injuries, with two treated and released at the scene and two transported to Olean General Hospital by ambulance. Smith said he believed the injuries were minor.
The crash closed Route 417 between Steam Valley Road and Promised Land road for a little over an hour, Smith said.
Westons Mills was assisted at the scene by Portville, Olean and Allegany fire departments.