PORTVILLE — There’s a new business opening Saturday in the town of Portville. Here are five things you should know about the Rusty Rooster Farm & Vintage Woodshop & Market.
1. How it began
The Rusty Rooster is owned by Justin and Jean Smith of Portville and it all began because the owners wanted pizza. They were looking for a little extra money each month so they and their seven children could afford pizza once in a while. Justin Smith suggested his wife scour the area for things that could be bought and resold. Jean Smith took it to heart and she quickly developed an eye for the value of pieces she found.
“The business is really a marriage of her expertise in vintage resale with architectural salvage with our reclamation wood products,” Justin Smith said. “The vast majority of wood we use is reclaimed in some manner, whether it’s a tree service that had to take a tree down in an urban area, which no logging company wants because there might be metal in it. … The stuff that’s standing dead or waiting to be reclaimed has character that you can’t find in a live tree … all those weird colors and patterns and stuff, men can’t reproduce that, only Mother Nature can do that.”
2. What they sell
Custom milling of large pieces are their specialty. With two mills capable of cutting up to 76-inch widths, they offer a service that no one else does in the area. For instance, they recently accepted shipment of large tree stumps that are up to 65 inches in circumference and about 24 inches in height. They’re milling the wood for tables that will be placed in a Philadelphia brewery/restaurant.
Most of their woodwork has live edges, meaning the bark of the tree is left on during milling and forms the edges of the tables and other furniture.
They will also feature farmhouse and primitive home décor, much of which has been salvaged and reworked or refinished.
3. Where to go
Rusty Rooster is located in the former Anderson Patterson Works building at 484 Highland Terrace in Portville.
The building was originally built in the 1880s as the Portville Tannery boiler house. In 1935 Anderson Pattern Works was opened in the long-vacant building, where they crafted patterns made from metal and wood for foundry applications and operated a soft metal foundry until 2004, when the company closed.
About three years ago, the Smiths leased the old building from longtime family friends and this year, they purchased it.
“From the first step entering the building and seeing the vintage time clock we fell in love with the space,” said Jean Smith. “It was an easy decision to invest in the community that we love so much and call home.
“It has been very important to us to preserve this historical building and make it an integral part of our business,” she said. “Sharing the rich history of the property in our new retail space helps us include the community as well. We want people to be a part of the process … Our interest is not only in growing our business but reviving a building that once helped support our exceptional home town community.
4. Future plans
The Rusty Rooster is housed in a building roughly 10,000 square feet, with a 1,300-square-foot showroom, and 3,700 square feet of workshop and work space, so there is lots of room for them to expand.
The Smiths plan to eventually hold classes — wood projects and epoxy use, painting, stained glass, succulent planting and crafts like crocheted baskets — for do-it-yourselfers. They are open to ideas and would like to hear from the community about what they would like to learn.
5. When to go
The Rusty Rooster will hold a grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 12:34 p.m.
The store will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by appointment.
For more information, please call Rusty Rooster at 474-7402 or email jnsmithny@gmail.com.