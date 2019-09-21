PORTVILLE — Enchanted Valley Inn Bed and Breakfast is expanding to include a rural venue. Here’s five things to know about the establishment.
1. Owned by Sue Payne, the Enchanted Valley Inn Bed and Breakfast, located at 35 Temple St., opened three years ago with a lot of space, including two fireplaces and four bedrooms on the second floor, all with en suite bathrooms. Third floor accommodations include a two-bedroom suite with living room, kitchen and bath. Rooms are available year-round, with visitors coming for local events like parents weekend at St. Bonaventure University; vacation stays; weddings; and funerals.
2. It isn’t just a Bed and Breakfast
Enchanted Valley Inn has accommodations not only for overnight guests, but also rental space for meetings, receptions, baby and bridal showers, holiday parties and more, with a capacity of 25-30 people. The space can be rented out for groups to host meetings, such as those recently for Cattaraugus County mayors; a Red Hats club; and a local civic organization which meets monthly. The Inn recently held a wine tasting event for the Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program.
They also host high teas in the Spring and the Fall, with the next scheduled for Sept. 29. Reservations at $20 per person must be made by Friday, and the tea will include three scones; three sweets; three tea sandwiches; and of course, tea. All courses are refillable.
3. New farm venue
Enchanted Valley Inn at the Farm opened Sept. 14 with their first wedding on the property located at 947 Sheahan Road in Portville.
Sitting on a 400-acre farm, the venue offers a 50-foot by 70-foot event center; plenty of parking and a meadow with arbor for wedding ceremonies. They can also offer more rural venues, as one wedding booked for the spring, which will be in the woods surrounding the farm. There is lots of room for the setting up of tents as an additional option to the event center.
Families can provide food but if a caterer is used, they must be licensed through Cattaraugus County. Alcohol is provided through a one-day license by Enchanted Valley Inn.
4. Expansion plans
An English garden is being planned for the backyard of the Temple Street inn, complete with hydrangea walls and a fountain that circles a wide-open center area for events like small weddings and parties.
A third fireplace is planned for the garage, where Payne is planning to install French doors leading into the back yard. She is also hoping to make the garage itself into a planned destination, hosting “Wine and Paint” and other parties.
5. To contact Enchanted Valley Inn
To contact Enchanted Valley Inn regarding a stay or booking at the Enchanted Valley Inn Bed and Breakfast or to book an event at the Farm, call 378-4094 or message Payne at facebook.com/Enchantedvalleyinn.