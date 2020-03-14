OLEAN — The REAP Olean Farmers’ Market has begun distributing its application for its 2020 season seeking vendors who grow, raise, cook or create their own products.
To request an application, email farmersmarketofolean@gmail.com or write REAP Farmers Market, PO Box 723, Olean, NY 14760.
Applications received by March 30 will be notified of the board’s decision by April 13. Additional applications received by April 13 will be reviewed and notified prior to the market’s opening day on May 2. All applications received after April 13 will be tabled for review until the market’s second session begins on July 4.
For more information, contact Stephanie Beneng, market manager, at farmersmarketofolean@gmail.com.