FRANKLINVILLE — The first Fall for Franklinville went so well last year that organizers decided make it an annual event.
The second Fall for Franklinville will be held Saturday in the village and in Park Square, with several events being held throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m.
A basket raffle with dozens of themed baskets will be held in Park Square until 4 p.m., with the proceeds to benefit the Events Committee. There will also be fall-themed face painting and various crafters and direct sales vendors.
“We’re excited because we have twice the number of vendors as we had last year,” said Ashley Schumaker, village of Franklinville board member and events chair.
A car cruise will also be onsite with cars lining up starting at 10 a.m. for antique and exotic cars, with vehicles from the Buffalo Exotic Car Club, weather permitting.
New this year is a scarecrow contest. Registration and set-up of the scarecrows will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and will be open to the public for judging from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Winners for each category will be announced at 3 p.m.
An apple cider mill will be presented by the Ischua Valley Historical Society. Festival-goers can purchase cider and donuts or bring their own half-bushel of apples and have them pressed on-site to take home and enjoy. A half-bushel will make approximately one to 1 ½ gallon of cider.
Other food vendors with refreshments available for purchase will include the new Mister O’s food truck with mini donuts, fried dough and shakes; Legend’s Bar & Grill chicken barbecue from noon til sold out; and the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts will be selling hot dogs, drinks and bake sale items.
Live music will be on hand to entertain the crowd from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by Roger Pettengill and the Chillbilly’s from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Musical entertainment will continue at Legend’s with Darkwater Duo playing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sept. 15.
The historical society will also host an open house at the Miner’s Cabin from 1 to 4 p.m.
Visitors can access the public parking lot by turning right onto Elm Street and taking the next driveway. Roadways around Park Square will be blocked off for the event.
For a current list of events or for more information, visit franklinvilleny.org or the village of Franklinville Facebook page.