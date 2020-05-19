Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market to open May 29
OLEAN — Enchanted Mountains Farmers Market at Tractor Supply will open May 29, and will meet every Friday, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Fruits and vegetables; honey; meat; eggs; baked good; flowers; vegetable plants; jams and jellies; and soaps and lotions will be available.
Other vendors such as Avon and Scentsy and those featuring woodworking, jewelry and others, will be available when the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted to allow them.
The Hungry Burro food truck will also be visiting the market.