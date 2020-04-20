CUBA — What started out like a typical February day at Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES Center at Ellicottville, resulted in a Life Saving Medal and commendation for a part-time Cuba police officer.
“Because of Officer (Tim) Emley’s quick action and decision-making along with other first responders assistance, this individual is alive today,” Chief Dustin Burch of the Cuba Police Department said. “It is because of Officer Emley’s heroic actions that another person’s life was saved.”
That person whose life was saved is Terry Fuller, a former teacher and current school administrator.
“I was standing in the front of the school talking to Mr. Sheehy (school principal) and a couple others,” Fuller said. “As soon as I turned I reached for the wall. The next thing I knew I woke up in the ambulance on the way to Olean General.”
He made it to the ambulance because of the life-saving efforts of Tim Emley, criminal justice teacher and town of Portville supervisor; Sue Graser, a BOCES teacher’s aide, EMT and fireman; and Jenny Nye, a nurse at BOCES; among others.
“Many teachers, administrators, teacher’s aides and secretaries typically meet in the front foyer to greet the students as they arrive for the morning session,” Emley said. “Mr. Fuller decided to get a jump on his day and began walking down the hallway. All of a sudden, I heard very loud bang,” it was Fuller hitting the wall.
Sheehy yelled out to call 911 and, after Emley made the call, he, Graser and Nye went into action.
“Once we determined he was no longer breathing and had no heartbeat, we started CPR,” Emley said. “Soon after Sue was handed the AED. She applied the AED monitors and we simply worked as a team continuing to give compressions and breaths.”
It took two AED sessions at the school to enable Fuller to breath on his own, and another in the ambulance. “Once or twice we thought we had him but he would slip away again,” Emley said. They continued to work as what he and Graser both described as a “well-oiled machine.”
“The three of us just worked so well together, it was like we always had,” Nye said. “It’s what we do. I’m just glad I was there and had the training to know what to do … It wasn’t my first CPR, but it was my first successful one.”
Graser said she reacted the way she would want someone to treat her and she’s been reacting that way for her 38 years as an EMT. Helping to bring Fuller back to life was only her third successful CPR during those years, and she thanks the East Otto VFD for the training she’s received.
As he began to breath on his own for the second time, police and the Ellicottville/Great Valley ambulance arrived to transport Fuller to Olean General Hospital.
Fuller remembers little of the trip to the hospital although he does remember seeing the cardiologist the emergency room — but six hours later, he was video-chatting with school staff while they were debriefing the incident.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital, where they found out it “wasn’t a plumbing problem,” according to Fuller, but an “electrical one.” On Valentine’s Day, he was in surgery receiving a defibrillator and pacemaker and three days later he was home.
Fuller is grateful it happened when it did. An hour earlier he would have been on the back roads between Franklinville, where he lives, and the school, where he wouldn’t have been found in time for lifesaving measures. An hour later he would have been on the road with a student.
He watched the video of the rescue when he went back to school, thanks to the video cameras at the entrance. He wanted to see if what he remembered was what actually happened. Fuller thanked everyone at a staff meeting that day.
“Thanks to them I’ll be around to hold my granddaughter, who’s due here in June,” he said.